Jaylen Brown: Celtics ‘Getting to the Finals’

by August 09, 2018
661

Jaylen Brown says there is “no question about” Boston reaching the NBA Finals next season.

Brown tells CJ McCollum that the Celtics will be playing for the title in June, 2019.

Per Pull Up with CJ McCollum:

“Oh, we’re getting to the Finals,” Brown said. “No question about it.”

“At the end of the day it doesn’t matter if we’re the favorites in the East or we’re predicted to win 10 games in the East. We’ve got to come out and play. It’s simple.”

The 21-year-old adds that the C’s were determined to get past LeBron James before he bolted from the Eastern Conference:

“I hate how everybody is like, ‘Oh, LeBron’s gone in the East,'” Brown said. “I know he did have a strong hold on the East for the last seven years but he barely got us out of there this year. And our mindset was like, ‘Man, he’s not beating us again.'”

    
You Might Also Like
SLAMTV

Stephen Curry: Donald Trump’s LeBron James Tweet Racist

7 hours ago
2,194
NBA

NBA Releases National TV Schedule for First Week, Christmas, MLK Day ‼️

24 hours ago
1,363
SLAMTV

Rajon Rondo: ‘I’m Ready to Help Develop Lonzo [Ball]’

1 day ago
4,397
NBA

Report: Lakers to Face the Warriors on Christmas

1 day ago
8,283
NBA

Stephen Curry: Playing New-Look Lakers ‘Should Be Fun’

2 days ago
2,303
NBA

LeBron James to Produce ‘Shut Up and Dribble’ Documentary

2 days ago
1,306
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Brook Lopez: Milwaukee Bucks Can Reach NBA Finals

14 mins ago
32

Draymond Green: ‘Teams Worry About Us. We Don’t Worry About Nobody’

38 mins ago
129

On The Rise: Dillon Brooks Has Already Arrived 💯

56 mins ago
236

Kawhi Leonard Says Thank You to San Antonio

3 hours ago
471

Jaylen Brown: Celtics ‘Getting to the Finals’

6 hours ago
661