Jaylen Brown: Celtics ‘Getting to the Finals’

Jaylen Brown says there is “no question about” Boston reaching the NBA Finals next season.

Brown tells CJ McCollum that the Celtics will be playing for the title in June, 2019.

New @PullUpPod. @Schultz_Report & I talk to @FCHWPO about summer travel, 2K ratings, potential book he’s writing & importance of training camp to establish hierarchy heading into season. 1 of the most intelligent forward thinking players out there:https://t.co/X5BNvbkbgg — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) August 8, 2018

Per Pull Up with CJ McCollum:

“Oh, we’re getting to the Finals,” Brown said. “No question about it.” “At the end of the day it doesn’t matter if we’re the favorites in the East or we’re predicted to win 10 games in the East. We’ve got to come out and play. It’s simple.”

The 21-year-old adds that the C’s were determined to get past LeBron James before he bolted from the Eastern Conference: