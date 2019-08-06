Jayson Tatum: ‘I Want to Be One of the Best’

Jayson Tatum admits that he fell short of expectations last season, coming off a breakout rookie campaign.

Tatum, 21, says that he is ultimately aiming to be “one of the best” players in the NBA.

“All my stats were better, I did better, just not the jump that I expected — and the rest of the world expected. … I want to be one of the best. There’s a lot of challenges that come with that. I’m excited."



Tatum and Boston Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown have impressed incoming All-Star point guard Kemba Walker during Team USA’s training camp this summer ahead of the FIBA World Cup.

Per NBC Sports Boston:

“I want to be one of the best,” Tatum said after Team USA’s practice Tuesday on the campus of UNLV. “There’s a lot of challenges that come with that. I’m excited.” Pressed on the topic Tuesday, Tatum admitted he came away wanting more, especially in a season that frustrated many on Boston’s roster. “Man, it’s hard to pinpoint one thing from last season,” said Tatum. “All my stats were better, I did better, just not the jump that I expected — and the rest of the world expected. Which, I should have known with the team, the dynamics — we had so many guys, so many talented people trying to win a championship and everybody had to sacrifice and step back a little bit. It didn’t work. Last year is behind us. Everybody is kinda tired of talking about last season. We got a new team, new guys, so we’re just trying to move on, get ready for next season.” Walker has glowed about his new teammates, particularly the combo of Tatum and Brown, and the opportunity to play alongside a talented young duo. “Those dudes are so talented, it’s unbelievable,” said Walker. “I competed against those guys, what, four times a year? Might catch a few games here or there. End of the day, you don’t see them every day. You know what I mean? For me, to be here and see those guys, and the way they compete and how much passion and love they have for the game, the intensity they have for the game, that’s special to me.”

