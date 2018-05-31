Jayson Tatum Talks About Competing Against, Dunking On LeBron James

The Celtics may have come up just short of the NBA Finals, but rookie Jayson Tatum surpassed virtually everyone’s expectations in his first year in the League.

Tatum averaged 18.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in the playoffs to help lead Boston on a remarkable run.

In Game 7 of the ECF, Tatum even put LeBron James — one of the players he looked up to growing up — on a POSTER. He described what that moment was like, and what it was like competing against the King in general, on ESPN‘s Get Up!:

