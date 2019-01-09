Jayson Tatum: ‘Yeah, I’d Trade Me, Too, for Anthony Davis’

by January 09, 2019
750

Jayson Tatum, if nothing else, is realistic about the Anthony Davis situation looming over the entire NBA.

According to Celtics radio color commentator Cedric Maxwell, Tatum said that he would trade himself for AD if push came to shove.

It’s no secret that Boston plans to make a heavy push for the superstar big man should he become available.

Per NBC Sports Boston:

As Maxwell explained to host Adam Kaufman on CLNS’ “Celtics Beat” podcast, Jayson Tatum’s father, Justin Tatum, took exception to Maxwell’s insistence that Boston should trade his son in a heartbeat if it meant acquiring Davis.

“Jayson Tatum’s dad came to me … and said, ‘I’ve got a bone to pick with you. … You said you’d trade my son for Anthony Davis.’ And I said, ‘And?’ And he said, ‘Well, I probably would trade him too if he wasn’t my son.’ “

Maxwell then took that story to Jayson, who came right out with it.

“Yeah, I’d trade me too for Anthony Davis,” Tatum told Maxwell.

