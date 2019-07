The Utah Jazz have agreed to a one-year deal with forward Jeff Green, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The veteran will sign a minimum deal with the team hungry to gain ground in a wide open Western Conference.

The 32-year-old Green is fresh off of a solid 2018-19 campaign in Washington. In 77 contests for the Wizards, Green averaged 12.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Green will provide depth for the Jazz at both the three and the four, along with fellow reported signee Bojan Bogdanogic.