The Utah Jazz bought into the late-second round of the 2019 NBA Draft and tabbed Yale swingman Miye Oni, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. There’s no current indication as to how much cash was involved in the transaction.

Oni averaged 17.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists in his junior season and will now look to carve out a role for himself as a two-way perimeter threat in Utah’s rotation.

Oni was a part of the 2019 Bulldogs squad that made the NCAA Tournament, the Ivy School’s second appearance since 1962.