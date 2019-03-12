Jazz Permanently Ban Fan After ‘Inappropriate Interaction’ with Russell Westbrook

The Jazz have permanently banned the fan who engaged in the interaction with Russell Westbrook, the team announced today.

Statement from the Utah Jazz: pic.twitter.com/L3eYolvrpq — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 12, 2019

According to Westbrook, a man and his wife made racial comments that triggered him to respond, “I’ll f**k you up. You and your wife,” to the couple.

Westbrook was fined $25,000 by the League for the incident, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Thunder’s Russell Westbrook has been fined $25,000 by NBA for incident with Utah fan Monday night. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2019

Donovan Mitchell, in a post on his Twitter account, spoke on the incident between a Jazz fan and Russell Westbrook last night in Utah.

We have to do better… we will do better! 💯 pic.twitter.com/heBO4z66TY — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) March 12, 2019

Mitchell said that the incident “hit close to home” and will work with his foundation, SPIDACARES, this offseason to “look at race issues across the country to see what I can do to help combat against racial inequality.”

