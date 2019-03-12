Jazz Permanently Ban Fan After ‘Inappropriate Interaction’ with Russell Westbrook

by March 12, 2019
1,753

The Jazz have permanently banned the fan who engaged in the interaction with Russell Westbrook, the team announced today.

According to Westbrook, a man and his wife made racial comments that triggered him to respond, “I’ll f**k you up. You and your wife,” to the couple.

Westbrook was fined $25,000 by the League for the incident, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Donovan Mitchell, in a post on his Twitter account, spoke on the incident between a Jazz fan and Russell Westbrook last night in Utah.

Mitchell said that the incident “hit close to home” and will work with his foundation, SPIDACARES, this offseason to “look at race issues across the country to see what I can do to help combat against racial inequality.”

RELATED “I’ll F**k You Up: Russell Westbrook Warns Jazz Fan and His Wife

   
You Might Also Like

‘I’ll F**k You Up’: Russell Westbrook Warns Jazz Fan and His Wife

14 hours ago
3,387

Russell Westbrook: ‘I Would Boo Me Too if I Was the Other Team’

4 days ago
7,584
russell westbrook thunder post up

Post Up: Russell Westbrook Leads Thunder to OT Win in Portland

5 days ago
947

Russell Westbrook to Karl-Anthony Towns: ‘Get to the F**king Playoffs’ Before Talking

6 days ago
13,710

Post Up: James Harden Drops 42 Points Against the Celtics 🚀

1 week ago
1,210

Post Up: Donovan Mitchell Drops Career-High 46 Vs Bucks 🕷️

1 week ago
2,131

TRENDING


Most Recent

Cavs Tried Pairing LeBron James With Kevin Durant After the 2016 NBA Finals

2 hours ago
853

Jazz Permanently Ban Fan After ‘Inappropriate Interaction’ with Russell Westbrook

3 hours ago
1,753

LeBron James: ‘I Kind of Knew What I Was Getting Myself into’

5 hours ago
3,148

Tre Mann Can MOVE and He Knows It: “EASY MONEY” 🕺🏽 | SLAM Practice

7 hours ago
44

Five-Star Bros Isaiah and Evan Mobley Form a SCARY Frontcourt 💪

8 hours ago
478