Jazz Permenantly Ban Second Fan After 2018 Playoffs Video Surfaces

After last week’s disturbing incident, the Utah Jazz are not messing around with improper fan conduct, as they recently banned a second fan for degrading and offensive conduct toward Russell Westbrook after a video surfaced from the 2018 playoffs, according to The Deseret News‘ Eric Woodyard.
In the video, a fan heckles Westbrook, who calmly alerted security to diffuse the situation.
Before Utah’s home tilt against the Timberwolves last night, owner Gail Miller addressed the crowd with a heartfelt speech.
“This should never happen,” Miller said. “We are not a racist community.”
The Thunder and Jazz have do not have any more games scheduled against each other this season, although a first round playoff rematch is potentially on the horizon.