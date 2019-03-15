Jazz Permenantly Ban Second Fan After 2018 Playoffs Video Surfaces

After last week’s disturbing incident, the Utah Jazz are not messing around with improper fan conduct, as they recently banned a second fan for degrading and offensive conduct toward Russell Westbrook after a video surfaced from the 2018 playoffs, according to The Deseret News‘ Eric Woodyard.

To Russell Westbrook’s defense, here is even further proof of his previous interactions with Utah Jazz fans. In this video, @russwest44 is called a “boy” by a Jazz fan ahead of Game 4 of OKC’s first-round playoff series against Utah on April 23, 2018 at Vivint Arena. pic.twitter.com/lc6slA7fTo — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) March 13, 2019

In the video, a fan heckles Westbrook, who calmly alerted security to diffuse the situation.

Before Utah’s home tilt against the Timberwolves last night, owner Gail Miller addressed the crowd with a heartfelt speech.

“This should never happen,” Miller said. “We are not a racist community.”

The Thunder and Jazz have do not have any more games scheduled against each other this season, although a first round playoff rematch is potentially on the horizon.

