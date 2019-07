The Utah Jazz intend to sign 2017 second-round pick Nigel Williams-Goss to a three-year deal, Nikos Varlas of EuroHoops.net reports. Williams-Goss has played abroad since the summer he was drafted.

The Findlay Prep product averaged 9.2 points and 4.2 assists per game in 2018-19 EuroLeague action. He suited up for former NBA coach David Blatt’s Olympiacos squad.

Williams-Goss will provide additional backcourt depth for a Jazz team that will see considerable turnover at those positions.