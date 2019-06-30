Jazz To Sign Bojan Bogdanovic To Four-Year Deal

by June 30, 2019
112
Bojan Bogdanovic

The Utah Jazz will add veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic on a four-year, $73 million deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Bogdanovic will provide an additional perimeter threat fresh off of a career year with the Indiana Pacers.

In 81 games for Indiana, Bogdanovic averaged 18.0 points per game. He shot .425 from beyond the arc this season and .402 from three in 2017-18.

Bogdanovic’s new pact will represent a significant pay raise over the two-year, $21 million deal he inked in 2017 but his impact on the Pacers justifies it. He’ll join another new addition, Mike Conley, on a Jazz club eager to take advantage of the uncertainty in the Western Conference.

