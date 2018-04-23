Jeff Green: ‘There’s A Big-Ass Parking Lot’ If Lance Stephenson Wants To Fight

by April 23, 2018
1,746

With Indiana trailing Cleveland 103-100 in the final seconds of Game 4, guard Lance Stephenson tried to force a jump ball with forward Jeff Green.

The aggressive Stephenson ended up wrestling Green to the floor and getting whistled for a foul.

Green stepped to the line and calmly sunk a free throw, helping the Cavs secure a 104-100 victory to even the series at 2-2.

Afterwards, Green talked to ESPN‘s Dave McMenamin about the altercation:

“Honestly, it was nothing,” Jeff Green told ESPN after Stephenson was called for a foul on him with 9.0 seconds left in the game when he tried to force a jump ball and ended up bringing Green to the floor. “I mean, I may have reacted because I’m not going to allow him to do what he did, but other than that, it’s nothing.

“He’s not going to fight. I’m not going to fight. It’s not worth it. I mean, if we wanted to fight, there’s a big-ass parking lot out there and we can fight. But at the end of the day, my job is to keep my composure, go to the free throw line, knock one down and then move on. It’s not worth it to give that extra energy to him.”

Game 5 is Wednesday at 7pm ET in Cleveland.

