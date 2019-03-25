Jeremy Lamb Beats Toronto With Halfcourt Buzzer-Beater

Jeremy Lamb banked in a desperation heave from beyond halfcourt Sunday night, giving the Charlotte Hornets a stunning 115-114 road win against Toronto.

Pascal Siakam had poked the ball out of Lamb’s hands, forcing him to launch from 48 feet away as time ran out.

"When I first shot it, it felt good, but in my head I was thinking, 'It's too good to be true if it does go in.' I never in a million years thought it would go in. I thought it'd get close, but to see it go in, it was unreal."



The Raptors (51-23) were playing with a roster full of healthy players for just the third time this season.

