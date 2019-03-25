Jeremy Lamb Beats Toronto With Halfcourt Buzzer-Beater

Jeremy Lamb banked in a desperation heave from beyond halfcourt Sunday night, giving the Charlotte Hornets a stunning 115-114 road win against Toronto.
Pascal Siakam had poked the ball out of Lamb’s hands, forcing him to launch from 48 feet away as time ran out.
The Raptors (51-23) were playing with a roster full of healthy players for just the third time this season.
Per The Canadian Press:
“I don’t know what to say,” Siakam said. “He made a tough shot. I don’t know how (much) better I could have guarded that. I had a deflection there… Yeah, March Madness.”
When was the last time Lamb hit a shot that big?
“In my driveway growing up, counting down by myself … five, four, three, two one,” Lamb said.