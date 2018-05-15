Jerry West: Clippers ‘Really Stuck’ Prior to Blake Griffin Trade

by May 15, 2018
80

Jerry West urged the LA Clippers to trade Blake Griffin in late January, believing the frachise was “really stuck.”

West, a front-office advisor to owner Steve Ballmer, says the Clips were going “nowhere” prior to shipping Griffin to Detroit in a blockbuster swap.

West, 79, didn’t blink when trading a superstar the Clippers had recently given a five-year, $171 million contract extension.

Per the NY Times:

“Don’t be afraid to make that tough decision if you need to,” Ballmer recalled West telling him.

“No one wants to do that, particularly with someone like Blake Griffin,” West says now. “It was very difficult for everyone, especially Steve, because he really liked Blake personally. But this franchise was really stuck. There was nowhere for it to go. You have to figure out how far away you really are and how we can get there.”

If that view makes West cold, too, he is prepared to absorb the criticism, responding with one of his pet phrases: “What is right is not always popular, and what is popular is not always right.”

    
You Might Also Like
Michael Jordan
Kicks

Michael Jordan’s World Tour

6 days ago
2,739
NBA

Report: Detroit Pistons Part Ways With Stan Van Gundy 🚨

1 week ago
702
pistons stan van gundy coach
NBA

Report: Pistons Want Stan Van Gundy Back Next Season

2 weeks ago
409
stan van gundy pistons tom gores
NBA

Stan Van Gundy To Meet With Pistons Owner About Future With Team

4 weeks ago
254
NBA

Report: Clippers Planning a Trade Package for Kawhi Leonard

4 weeks ago
18,702
NBA

Report: Doc Rivers a ‘Contributing Factor’ in Chris Paul Leaving Clippers

1 month ago
3,934
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Jerry West: Clippers ‘Really Stuck’ Prior to Blake Griffin Trade

27 mins ago
80

Robert Parish: Brad Stevens Gets Too Much Praise

57 mins ago
1,286

Mike D’Antoni: Rockets ‘Can Withstand’ Kevin Durant

1 hour ago
264

Charles Barkley: Warriors to Sweep the Rockets

2 hours ago
1,062

Kevin Durant Wins Game 1 Duel vs James Harden

2 hours ago
269