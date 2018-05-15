Jerry West: Clippers ‘Really Stuck’ Prior to Blake Griffin Trade

Jerry West urged the LA Clippers to trade Blake Griffin in late January, believing the frachise was “really stuck.”

West, a front-office advisor to owner Steve Ballmer, says the Clips were going “nowhere” prior to shipping Griffin to Detroit in a blockbuster swap.

For Sports Monday in the @nytimes: As he readies to rep his new logo on the lottery dais — and with his 80th birthday looming at the end of the month — Jerry West takes us inside his life as a Clipper —> https://t.co/oQpNqcbB9q — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 13, 2018

West, 79, didn’t blink when trading a superstar the Clippers had recently given a five-year, $171 million contract extension.

Per the NY Times: