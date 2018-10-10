Jimmer Fredette Drops 41 Points Against the Rockets ☔️

With his Shanghai Sharks visiting the Houston Rockets during NBA preseason action, Jimmer Fredette did not miss an opportunity to put on a show.

The former No. 10 overall pick back in 2011 dropped a game-high 41 points to go along with 9 rebounds in the loss. Peep the highlights below:

In 2016-17, Jimmer was named the Chinese Basketball Association MVP after averaging 37.6 points a night. He followed that up with 36.9 points per game last season.

