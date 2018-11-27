Jimmer Fredette: ‘I Want Another NBA Chance’

by November 27, 2018
1,357

Jimmer Fredette hasn’t lost sights on returning to the NBA. After spending the last two seasons in China, Fredette wants another shot at coming into the League.

Via Bryan Kalbrosky of HoopsHype:

“I want to have another opportunity in the NBA because there is some unfinished business for me there. After this season is over, I want another NBA chance. This time, I’ll succeed. I feel really good about how I am playing. I know that if I get a chance, I will take advantage of it and be successful and help a team win.”

Fredette, 29, is currently playing for the Shanghai Sharks in the Chinese Basketball Association after having a stint with the Knicks in 2016. The former 10th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft is averaging 37.4 points per game in the CBA.

