Jimmy Butler: ‘I Can See This Being Home’

Jimmy Butler will be a free agent this summer, but says he can envision Philadelphia “being home.”

Butler, speaking to reporters after nailing his second game-winner as a member of the Sixers, expressed how thrilled he was with his new co-workers.

“This is a helluva locker room and helluva staff,” Butler said. “I could see this being home.”

Butler’s heroics Sunday night led Philly to a dramatic 127-125 road win against the Brooklyn Nets.

“My teammates have a lot of confidence in me to take shots late. Hopefully, I make shots late, as well,” said Butler, who scored 18 of his team-high 34 points in the fourth quarter. “But I mean, I got to the spot that I wanted to get to, raised up and knocked it down.” This also marked Butler’s second game-winning basket since being acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 12. The four-time All-Star’s step-back three-pointer from the same spot with 0.3 seconds left lifted the Sixers to a 122-119 overtime victory over the Hornets in the Spectrum Center at Charlotte on Nov. 17. Butler said he practiced the shot over and over again Saturday night just in case the Sixers got in this situation. “That’s my spot,” he said. “I think if I get there at any point in time [in a] game, I can make a lot of shots.”

