Jimmy Butler: ‘I Can See This Being Home’

by November 27, 2018
37

Jimmy Butler will be a free agent this summer, but says he can envision Philadelphia “being home.”

Butler, speaking to reporters after nailing his second game-winner as a member of the Sixers, expressed how thrilled he was with his new co-workers.

“This is a helluva locker room and helluva staff,” Butler said. “I could see this being home.”

Butler’s heroics Sunday night led Philly to a dramatic 127-125 road win against the Brooklyn Nets.

Per Philly.com:

“My teammates have a lot of confidence in me to take shots late. Hopefully, I make shots late, as well,” said Butler, who scored 18 of his team-high 34 points in the fourth quarter. “But I mean, I got to the spot that I wanted to get to, raised up and knocked it down.”

This also marked Butler’s second game-winning basket since being acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 12. The four-time All-Star’s step-back three-pointer from the same spot with 0.3 seconds left lifted the Sixers to a 122-119 overtime victory over the Hornets in the Spectrum Center at Charlotte on Nov. 17.

Butler said he practiced the shot over and over again Saturday night just in case the Sixers got in this situation.

“That’s my spot,” he said. “I think if I get there at any point in time [in a] game, I can make a lot of shots.”

Related
‘We Got a Chance Now’: Allen Iverson Celebrates the Jimmy Butler Trade

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Markelle Fultz Not in the Sixers’ Long-Term Plans

1 day ago
4,657
NBA

Post Up: Jimmy Butler Serves Up Season-High 34 points in Brooklyn

1 day ago
1,101
NBA

‘We Got a Chance Now’: Allen Iverson Celebrates the Jimmy Butler Trade

1 week ago
4,186
Style

Fits of the Week: Jimmy Butler Stunts in Philly Debut, CP3 Brings the #CamoDrip 💧

1 week ago
3,018
kemba walker 60 post up
The Post Up

Post Up: Kemba Walker’s 60-Piece Not Enough vs Sixers

1 week ago
2,817
NBA

Jimmy Butler Drops 28 Points, 7 Assists in Sixers Home Debut

1 week ago
1,147
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

‘I Tricked Off a 50-Piece’: Kevin Durant Hangs 49 Points on Orlando

32 mins ago
46

Jimmy Butler: ‘I Can See This Being Home’

32 mins ago
37

Wizards Overcome James Harden’s 54 Points

33 mins ago
49
Nike Kyrie 5

The Concepts x Nike Kyrie 5 ‘Ikhet’ Draws Inspiration From Ancient Egypt

16 hours ago
1,744

Marc Gasol on David Fizdale: ‘We Made Peace with Each Other’

16 hours ago
584