Celtics 115 (43-29), 76ers 118 (45-25)

When the 76ers needed a bucket, Jimmy Butler rose to the occasion. After fending off tough defense from Kyrie Irving, Butler planted his feet and hit the dagger to ensure the win for his team. Butler finished with 22 points, while Joel Embiid put in a monstrous effort of 37 points and 22 rebounds.

Raptors 123 (51-21), Thunder 114 (42-30)

Russell Westbrook went coast-to-coast to tie the game at the end of regulation, but with Paul George fouling out also at the end of regulation, OKC fell short in OT. Pascal Siakam put in 33 points for the Raptors.

Bucks 102 (52-18), Cavaliers 107 (17-53)

The Bucks lacked a spark on offense with Giannis Antetokounmpo out, losing on the road to Cleveland. Collin Sexton hit several clutch buckets down the stretch to lead his team to the win; he scored 25 points.



Pelicans 96 (30-42), Magic 119 (33-38)

Orlando scored 39 points in the opening frame to grab the lead and never looked back, leading the entire game. They enjoyed scoring from the trio of Evan Fournier (22 points), Aaron Gordon (20 points) and Terrence Ross (19 points).



Jazz 137 (40-29), Knicks 116 (14-56)

Donovan Mitchell dropped 30 points in just 28 minutes as the Jazz cruised to a win. Teammates Joe Ingles and Rudy Gobert each added 18 points. Knicks rookie Kevin Knox scored 27 points.



Wizards 120 (30-40), Bulls 126 (19-52)

Bradley Beal hit a clutch bucket to force the game into overtime, but Chicago pulled it out at home. They were led by Lauri Markkanen’s 32 points, while Kris Dunn added 26 points.



Rockets 125 (44-26), Grizzlies 126 (28-42)

James Harden scored eight straight points in overtime and dropped 57 points, but Houston fell on a last-second free throw by Jonas Valanciunas. Mike Conley and Valanciunas combined for 68 points, 20 rebounds and nine assists.



Heat 110 (33-36), Spurs 105 (41-29)

Miami had just enough offensive gas to push them ahead on the road. Goran Dragic led the team with 22 points in 22 minutes. Dwyane Wade, who finished with 11 points in his final game in San Antonio, hit a ridiculous shot down the stretch to hold off the Spurs.

A tribute video and signed jerseys from Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker. Spurs giving D-Wade a legend's sendoff 🙌 (via @MiamiHEAT) pic.twitter.com/3k2JCgyGPh — SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 21, 2019

Mavericks 118 (28-43), Blazers 126 (44-27)

Three Blazers notched double-doubles in their win: Damian Lillard (33 points, 12 assists), Enes Kanter (14 points, 10 rebounds) and Jusuf Nurkic (13 points, 10 rebounds). Luka Doncic led Dallas in scoring with 24 points.

RELATED: Jimmy Butler Plans To Retire by Age 35