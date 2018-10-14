Jimmy Butler Expected to Play in Season Opener Despite Drama Surrounding Him

The spicy hours continue between Jimmy Butler and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Nearly a month after requesting a trade from Minnesota, Butler has been at the center of constant drama that has had very little to do with the court.

In addition to sparking an online spat that involved Andrew Wiggins, his brother and Stephen Jackson, Butler also refused to show up to training camp, at first.

Just this past week he made a surprise appearance at Wolves practice, where he repeatedly challenged everyone on the team, shouting, “You (bleeping) need me. You can’t win without me,” to GM Scott Layden.

The Butler drama has even caught the eye of Kevin Garnett, who was quoted saying, “It’s a s— storm up there.”

And yet with everything that’s happened in the past month, Butler is, according to a report, ready to play in the season opener against the Spurs on Wednesday.

Minnesota's Jimmy Butler practiced again Sunday and is expected to play in season opener in San Antonio on Wednesday. Heat/Timberwolves talks have been dead, for now, league sources said. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 14, 2018

Butler has made his position known, and has openly challenged his young teammates. Stay tuned for more as it unfolds.