Jimmy Butler: ‘What Are They Going to Do When I Show Up and Hoop on Friday?’

Jimmy Butler shot down published reports that missing Wednesday night’s victory against the visiting Utah Jazz was the start of his renewed push to get out of Minnesota.

The 29-year-old NBA All-Star says he plans to play Friday night, and that he’s simply resting his aching body.

Butler’s agent adds that he remains committed to the Timberwolves, and that the team will continue to work the phones looking for a suitable trade.

Also asked Jimmy Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, if — If Butler is still on the roster — will Jimmy play on the road trip? pic.twitter.com/LWQefpgvT0 — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) October 31, 2018

Per ESPN:

“Because my body is hurting and I don’t want to go out there and risk an injury, people make stuff up?” Butler said in a text to [Rachel] Nichols. “What are they going to do when I show up and hoop on Friday?” Butler and his representative continue to express frustration in what they believe is Minnesota’s inaction in honoring Butler’s trade request, and they have been pushing owner Glen Taylor to speed up the process, sources said. “We knew going in that when you miss training camp like he did, that basically this is his training camp, so there’s soreness involved,” [Tom] Thibodeau said Wednesday. “We talk to him, see how he’s feeling. When he has soreness, there’s going to be precautionary rest.”

