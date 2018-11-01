Jimmy Butler: ‘What Are They Going to Do When I Show Up and Hoop on Friday?’

by November 01, 2018
3,734

Jimmy Butler shot down published reports that missing Wednesday night’s victory against the visiting Utah Jazz was the start of his renewed push to get out of Minnesota.

The 29-year-old NBA All-Star says he plans to play Friday night, and that he’s simply resting his aching body.

Butler’s agent adds that he remains committed to the Timberwolves, and that the team will continue to work the phones looking for a suitable trade.

Per ESPN:

“Because my body is hurting and I don’t want to go out there and risk an injury, people make stuff up?” Butler said in a text to [Rachel] Nichols. “What are they going to do when I show up and hoop on Friday?”

Butler and his representative continue to express frustration in what they believe is Minnesota’s inaction in honoring Butler’s trade request, and they have been pushing owner Glen Taylor to speed up the process, sources said.

“We knew going in that when you miss training camp like he did, that basically this is his training camp, so there’s soreness involved,” [Tom] Thibodeau said Wednesday. “We talk to him, see how he’s feeling. When he has soreness, there’s going to be precautionary rest.”

Report: Timberwolves Requiring Eric Gordon in Any Jimmy Butler Trade to Houston

   
You Might Also Like
SLAMTV

‘It’s Only the Beginning’: Derrick Rose Drops Career-High 50 Points

9 hours ago
6,187
NBA

Post Up: Derrick Rose Sets New Career High With 50 Points 🔥

14 hours ago
1,733
NBA

NBA Players React to Derrick Rose’s Career-High 50 Points 🌹

14 hours ago
18,205
NBA

Derrick Rose Found it ‘Super Awkward’ Playing With LeBron James

1 day ago
46,602
NBA

Report: Jimmy Butler Sitting out Wednesday’s Game Against the Jazz

1 day ago
1,736
SLAMTV

LeBron James: ‘You Probably Don’t Want to Be Around When My Patience Runs Out’

2 days ago
7,441
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Blake Griffin: ‘This Is a Great Time to Be a Piston’

37 mins ago
174
Nike Kyrie 5

The Nike Kyrie 5 Features All-New Technology

1 hour ago
717

‘I Need That Bad’: Draymond Green Gunning for Defensive Player of the Year

2 hours ago
246

THROWBACK: Kobe Bryant’s 2008-09 Season Was Legendary 🏆

2 hours ago
220

Jimmy Butler: ‘What Are They Going to Do When I Show Up and Hoop on Friday?’

2 hours ago
3,734