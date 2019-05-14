Jimmy Butler: ‘I Will Get a Max Contract Anywhere I Choose to Go’

Jimmy Butler is confident he will command a max deal this summer as an unrestricted free agent.

The Sixers, who must also make a call on Tobias Harris in free agency, can offer Butler a five-year deal worth $188 million.

Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris have free-agent decisions looming, making for an interesting Sixers offseason https://t.co/CtxBhgPxfK — Philly.com Sports (@phillysport) May 13, 2019

The 29-year-old four-time NBA All-Star became a fan favorite in Philadelphia after being acquired via trade last November.

Per Philly.com:

“Technically I think, knock on wood, I will get a max contract anywhere I choose to go,” Butler said. “So if you are talking a four-year, five-year, that is more than enough money anyway. I think I still have more than enough money now from my first deal.” The Sixers traded two starters to Minnesota for Butler, Robert Covington and Dario Saric. They also dealt Jerryd Bayless, and a 2022 second-round pick and received Justin Patton, who has since been waived. In 12 playoff games he averaged 19.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists. During the Toronto series he was the Sixers’ leading scorer, averaging 22 points per game. “As long as you play hard, the city loves you; and give your all, that is all they ask of you,” Butler said. “It has definitely been fun to meet and interact with the fans and the people in the organization and absolutely everybody is amazing.”

Related Jimmy Butler: ‘The Heat is on’ for the Sixers