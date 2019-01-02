Jimmy Butler Plans To Retire by Age 35

by January 02, 2019
359
jimmy butler retire age 35

Jimmy Butler‘s next NBA contract could be his last.

When asked how he thinks he’ll play at age 35, Butler responded, “I’m not even worried about that. I’ll be done with this game before I’m 35.”

Speaking to reporters after Tuesday’s shootaround, the 29-year-old said he doesn’t see himself playing professionally by age 35. Via Philly.com’s Keith Pompey:

“That’s between me and whatever I tell myself later on. But, I’m telling you right now, 35, I’m trying to be done before then.”

