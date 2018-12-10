Jimmy Butler Says He Understands Joel Embiid’s Frustration

Jimmy Butler empathizes with fellow All-Star teammate Joel Embiid‘s frustration.

Butler says that Embiid is the Philadelphia Sixers’ best player, and that the team will figure out how to ensure his success on the offensive end.

The 24-year-old center doesn’t want to be used as a stretch five in head coach Brett Brown‘s schemes.

Per Philly.com:

“I know where his heart is, man,” said the four-time All-Star swingman. “His heart is pure. He wants to win. I can feel for him. It’s new to him. It’s new to myself. It’s new to everybody. “But we are OK. I know he wants to win. He’s frustrated.” Part of Embiid’s frustration centered on being held out of Friday’s 117-111 victory over the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Brown gave him the night off because he has played a lot of minutes this season and was noticeably fatigued in Wednesday’s 113-102 loss to the Raptors in Toronto. Embiid had one of his worst shooting performances of the season that night. However, he denied being tired and said his struggles had to do with his new role. “As our best player, I can understand being frustrated,” Butler said of Embiid. “He’s a hell of a player, and we’ll figure out ways to make sure he’s always successful.”

