Jimmy Butler Sidelined To Miss Opener For Personal Reasons

The Miami Heat have announced that star guard Jimmy Butler will miss the team’s season opener for personal reasons. The team is scheduled to host the Memphis Grizzlies at the American Airlines Center at 7:30 pm EST.

Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that head coach Erik Spoelstra says “everything’s fine” and that “the truth will come out” but the absence will put the Heat to the test in their opening matchup. Butler was at the team’s morning shootaround, Winderman says.

Butler was the prized addition that the Heat landed over the course of the summer and his absence will create an opportunity for Tyler Herro to see more minutes in his NBA debut.

Dion Waiters, suspended by the team, is also unavailable to play.