Jimmy Butler Sign-And-Trade Evolves Into Four-Team Deal

by July 01, 2019
271

Jimmy Butler will get a four-year, $142 max deal to play for the Miami Heat but it will take a total of four teams working in unison to make it happen. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that the Los Angeles Clippers have joined the deal to help facilitate the transaction.

The Clips will join the Heat, Sixers and Blazers in the elaborate swap.

In the sign-and-trade, the Philadelphia 76ers will bring back 25-year-old swingman Josh Richardson, a satisfactory consolation prize for the outgoing Butler.

The Miami Heat will get Butler, as well as Meyers Leonard and Maurice Harkless from Portland while sending center Hassan Whiteside out to the Blazers. Moe Harkless won’t remain with the Heat for long, however, as he’s L.A. bound.

The Clippers will take Harkless’ contract in exchange for a future first-round pick, which ESPN’s Bobby Marks figures could be their 2023 first.

        
