Philadelphia 76ers guard Jimmy Butler will turn down his 2019-20 player option, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports. As expected, Butler will hit unrestricted free agency this summer.

By turning down his $19.8 million player option, Butler could be in line for a new max contract with a substantial raise in 2019-20, whether he seeks that in Philadelphia or elsewhere.

Should he stay pat in Philly, he could earn just shy of $190 million over the course of five years. If Butler opts to sign with another team, he could earn north of $140 million over the course of four seasons.

Butler averaged 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in 2018-19, a campaign he split between the Timberwolves and Sixers.

The 29-year-old settled in Philadelphia mid-season and helped Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons seriously challenge the eventual champion Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference semis.

With Butler’s 2019-20 deal off their books, the Sixers have just four players on guaranteed deals for next season. That won’t last once free agency begins in July. Philadelphia could retain Butler with plenty of room to spare.

In addition to Butler, the Sixers will need to make decisions on Jimmy Butler and J.J. Redick, both of whom will become unrestricted free agents come July 1.