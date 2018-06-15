Report: Jimmy Butler ‘Uncertain’ About Playing With Andrew Wiggins

Jimmy Butler is “uncertain” about playing with Andrew Wiggins for the foreseeable future, according to the Sporting News’ Sean Deveney.

Butler is eligible to sign an extension with Minnesota during the offseason, but Wiggins is on the Wolves‘ books for five more years. Can the two co-exist long-term?

Sources familiar with the situation told Sporting News that Butler is uncertain about playing with Wiggins — Butler had problems last season with Wiggins, his work ethic and his approach on the defensive end of the floor. Thibodeau has had similar problems with Wiggins in the past, too, and he had some hope that bringing a tough-minded veteran like Butler into the locker room would spur Wiggins to improve. It didn’t.

