Joakim Noah To Work Out With Clippers

by September 23, 2019
3
Joakim Noah of the Memphis Grizzlies

MOST RECENT

Veteran center Joakim Noah was among the finalists to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers as a replacement for the injured DeMarcus Cousins. Now, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports, Noah is expected to join their crosstown rival, the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers have just 14 guaranteed contracts on their roster as training camp approaches, leaving a possible window for Noah to impress the franchise and evnetually stick with the squad through to the regular season.

Noah’s stock dropped over the last few seasons when injuries severely limited what he was able to do as a member of the New York Knicks but the 34-year-old was a pleasant surprise for the young Memphis Grizzlies in 2018-19.

In the 36 games where he played at least 10 minutes for the Grizz, Noah averaged a respectable 7.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per, all while providing the high level of energy that made him a star with the Chicago Bulls.

There’s no guarantee that Noah can turn his forthcoming workouts with the franchise into an actual contract offer but he’d be an interesting addition to a frontcourt that already includes Ivica Zubac and Montrezl Harrell.

  
You Might Also Like
Brooklyn Nets' Gray Court

Brooklyn Nets Unveil NBA’s First Gray Court

3 hours ago
1,977
jimma gatwech nba

Jimma Gatwech Is Entering 2020 NBA Draft?! 😱

2 days ago
2,546

Larry Brown: Pistons Said They Were Drafting Carmelo Anthony in 2003

3 days ago
17,304
adam silver wnba

NBA Board Of Governors Passes New Provisions On Tampering, Traveling

3 days ago
962
shaqir shareef o'neal

SHAQ’S KIDS GOT GAME! 😤 Shareef and Shaqir O’Neal Are High-Flyers!

3 days ago
2,698

Houston Rockets GM: ‘Yes. We’re Favorites’

3 days ago
1,872

TRENDING


Most Recent
Joakim Noah of the Memphis Grizzlies

Joakim Noah To Work Out With Clippers

2 mins ago
3
Andre Emmett of 3's Company

BIG3 Star Andre Emmett Killed In Dallas

2 hours ago
18,617
Brooklyn Nets' Gray Court

Brooklyn Nets Unveil NBA’s First Gray Court

3 hours ago
1,977
Gerald Green of the Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

3 hours ago
420

Rockets Owner ‘Kinda Surprised’ By Carmelo Anthony’s Exit

14 hours ago
5,267

The ‘Citrin’ Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is Now Live on StockX

1 day ago
1,372