Joel Embiid Comments on Bryan Colangelo’s Departure 👀

For the first time since Bryan Colangelo and the 76ers parted ways due to the burner account scandal, All-Star Joel Embiid shared some thoughts on the situation.

“[Bryan] was a great guy. He did a great job for us, so I wish him luck,” Embiid told TMZ Sports on Thursday night.

TMZ also asked whether Joel believes the former Sixers GM had no knowledge of the Twitter accounts, which Bryan’s wife, Barbara Bottini, has admitted to operating.

“I have no idea,” Embiid said. “I’m sure there was an investigation for a reason. But if it was his wife, there’s nothing you can do about it.”

Several of the posts sent from the investigated accounts ripped Embiid and his teammates.

