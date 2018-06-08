Joel Embiid Comments on Bryan Colangelo’s Departure 👀

by June 08, 2018
755

For the first time since Bryan Colangelo and the 76ers parted ways due to the burner account scandal, All-Star Joel Embiid shared some thoughts on the situation.

“[Bryan] was a great guy. He did a great job for us, so I wish him luck,” Embiid told TMZ Sports on Thursday night.

TMZ also asked whether Joel believes the former Sixers GM had no knowledge of the Twitter accounts, which Bryan’s wife, Barbara Bottini, has admitted to operating.

“I have no idea,” Embiid said. “I’m sure there was an investigation for a reason. But if it was his wife, there’s nothing you can do about it.”

Several of the posts sent from the investigated accounts ripped Embiid and his teammates.

RELATED
Joel Embiid Doesn’t Think Bryan Colangelo Has Burner Twitter Accounts

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Philadelphia 76ers and Bryan Colangelo Part Ways

1 day ago
806
bryan colangelo sixers ownership
NBA

Report: Sixers Ownership Met To Discuss Colangelo’s Future

2 days ago
576
NBA

Report: Monty Williams to Return to Coaching as Top Assistant for the Sixers

3 days ago
760
NBA

Report: 76ers Hire Firm to Investigate Alleged Colangelo Burner Accounts 🕵️

4 days ago
778
bryan colangelo wife twitter
NBA

Report: Twitter Probe ‘Increasingly Focused’ on Bryan Colangelo’s Wife

1 week ago
2,506
NBA

Report: Alleged Bryan Colangelo Burner Tweeted During Media Availability 🤔

1 week ago
3,126
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Rumor: ‘Pleading From Family’ Is Only Thing That Could Keep LeBron on Cavs

2 hours ago
628

KD Says He’s Not Concerned With LeBron Comparisons Anymore

2 hours ago
490

The SLAM #ThemHands Hall of Fame: Kenyon Martin

3 hours ago
225

Joel Embiid Comments on Bryan Colangelo’s Departure 👀

4 hours ago
755

On The Rise: Bogdan Bogdanovic Was More Than Ready for the NBA

5 hours ago
1,190