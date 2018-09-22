Joel Embiid on Deandre Ayton: ‘He’s About to Get His Ass Kicked This Year’

by September 22, 2018
315

All-Star Joel Embiid is ready to welcome rookie Deandre Ayton to the League.

In an interview with ESPN’s The Jump on Friday, Embiid said the 2018 No. 1 overall pick is “about to get his ass kicked this year.”

Ayton drew comparisons to Embiid around the draft, leading the Sixers big man to respond on Twitter:

“I was watching the draft and I kind of felt disrespected,” Embiid told ESPN, specifically calling out analyst Chauncey Billups. “[Ayton] is going to be good. But when you talk about ‘He looks like Joel Embiid,’ I play on both sides of the court. I think I’m a good offensive player, good defensive player. I do it on both ends of the floor. I watched him play and he’s got a lot of work to do. But he’s got a lot of potential. He’s going to be really good.”

RELATED
Joel Embiid Dunks on Mo Bamba in Pickup Game

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

Markelle Fultz: ‘I Want it to Be Special When I Come Back’

1 day ago
2,265
NBA

Devin Booker Undergoes Right Hand Surgery

2 weeks ago
634
david griffin sixers gm
NBA

Report: Sixers Interviewed David Griffin for GM Job

2 weeks ago
1,056
76ers gm candidates interview
NBA

Report: Sixers Granted Permission to Interview 3 GM Candidates

3 weeks ago
1,075
ryan anderson marquese chriss trade
NBA

Report: Rockets Trade Ryan Anderson to Suns for Chriss, Knight

3 weeks ago
2,940
NBA

Devin Booker: ‘It’s Winning Time’

3 weeks ago
2,738
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Jimmy Butler Will Not Be Available to Play at Outset of Training Camp

3 hours ago
499

Joel Embiid on Deandre Ayton: ‘He’s About to Get His Ass Kicked This Year’

3 hours ago
315

DeMarcus Cousins Contributes $250K to Build New Basketball Court in Hometown

4 hours ago
1,092

Kyrie Irving Is Confident Celtics Can Beat Warriors in 7-Game Series

6 hours ago
929
lonzo ball magic johnson shot form

Magic Johnson: Lonzo’s New Shot Looks ‘Beautiful’

24 hours ago
8,598