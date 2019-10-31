Joel Embiid: ‘I Didn’t Throw Any Punches, So I Shouldn’t Get Suspended’

Joel Embiid believes the NBA should not suspend him following a Wednesday night brawl with Karl-Anthony Towns.

“I didn’t throw any punches,” Embiid told reporters, adding that he “ain’t no bitch.”

Towns downplayed the fight following the Philadelphia Sixers’ 117-95 win against the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves.

Joel Embiid got into a brawl with Karl-Anthony Towns that sent both players to the showers early.@robmaaddi >> https://t.co/qwNDXy7ZF7 — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) October 31, 2019

Per The AP:

“I didn’t throw any punches, so I shouldn’t get suspended,” Embiid said. Embiid and Towns were tossed after a video review. “I was built for this city,” Embiid said. “The love they have for me, I can’t thank them enough. I appreciate all the love. That reaction was probably the loudest I ever heard them. That’s what the city of Philadelphia is all about. You gotta come in here, you gotta fight, you gotta play hard, you gotta be gritty, you gotta be a Broad Street Bully. We’re gonna keep on fighting and try to accomplish the goal we have set for us.” Embiid shadowboxed to the crowd’s delight on his way back to the locker room. Fans responded with “MVP!” chants. “It’s a competitive game. As a team, we need to play better with our system. We didn’t execute our game plan,” he said. “I’m disappointed in the (loss). I don’t think we played our game. We were playing a different type of basketball. It wasn’t what got us to 3-0. We can learn a lot from this game.”

