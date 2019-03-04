Joel Embiid: ‘I Expect to Be Back By Next Week’

Joel Embiid has missed five games in a row due to left knee tendinitis, but says he should be back soon.

Embiid adds that he is “focused on long-term preservation.”

The big fella insists the injury has nothing to do with playing in the NBA All-Star Game last month.

