Joel Embiid on the NBA Live 19 Cover

by June 26, 2018
42

Joel Embiid is the cover star of NBA Live 19, it was announced Monday night.

Embiid becomes the first Philadelphia Sixer to grace the cover of the video game.

NBA Live 19 is due out in September.

Per Philly.com:

The selection marks the first ever for a Sixer in the game’s history, debuting in 1994.

With his larger-than-life personality and growing profile after a breakout year, Embiid was a natural fit to carry the next installment in the NBA Live franchise. The 7-foot, 250-pound center in his first full season put up 22.9 points per game to go along with 11.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 63 games and earned an All-Star selection.

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Trainer: Markelle Fultz Had the Yips Last Season

19 hours ago
5,032
NBA

Joel Embiid Rejects Comparisons to Deandre Ayton

4 days ago
2,644
NBA

Dwyane Wade: LeBron James to Prioritize Lifestyle and Family in Free Agency

2 weeks ago
8,103
NBA

Joel Embiid Comments on Bryan Colangelo’s Departure 👀

3 weeks ago
2,872
NBA

Joel Embiid Doesn’t Think Bryan Colangelo Has Burner Twitter Accounts

4 weeks ago
1,539
NBA

Report: Bryan Colangelo Has Burner Accounts Ripping Joel Embiid, Others 😳

4 weeks ago
5,808
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Joel Embiid on the NBA Live 19 Cover

12 mins ago
42
paul george lance stephenson

PG on Pacers Declining Lance’s Option: ‘And I was the bad guy huh?!’

13 hours ago
2,882
lance stephenson pacers decline option

Report: Pacers To Decline Lance Stephenson’s $4.3M Option

15 hours ago
2,018
dennis schroder trae young role model

Hawks Coach: Schroder ‘Tremendous Role Model’ for Trae Young

16 hours ago
1,052

Lil Rel Howery Talks ‘Uncle Drew’ Movie, Kyrie Irving’s Acting Skills And More

17 hours ago
607