Joel Embiid on the NBA Live 19 Cover

Joel Embiid is the cover star of NBA Live 19, it was announced Monday night.

Excited to finally reveal that I’m on the cover of @easportsnba #NbaLive19 pic.twitter.com/q1yWwBH1gc — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 26, 2018

Embiid becomes the first Philadelphia Sixer to grace the cover of the video game.

NBA Live 19 is due out in September.

Per Philly.com: