Joel Embiid Dominates Against Andre Drummond, Calls Him a ‘Bum’

by November 03, 2018
Joel Embiid vs Andre Drummons

In the latest installment of the ongoing Joel EmbiidAndre Drummond feud, the 76ers big man put on a show, dropping 39 points, 17 rebounds, 2 blocks and a career-high 18 made free throws to lead Philly to a 109-99 victory. Also let’s not forget Blake Griffin, who continued his explosive start to the season with 38 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists in the loss.

Peep Joel’s highlights below:

Following the game, Embiid hopped on Twitter and took another shot at Drummond, who had just 8 points and 9 rebounds:

The rivalry dates back to Oct. 23 of last year, when Embiid questioned Drummond’s defense, per The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey:

“Defensively, [Drummond] doesn’t play any defense,” Embiid said. “When we started the game, he was being aggressive and he was talking, too. … So what I was like [in my mind], ‘You want to do that? I’m going to kick your [butt] then.’ So that’s what I did.”

Drummond then clapped back:

Earlier this season when the 76ers faced the Pistons in a barnburner, Embiid flopped after Drummond grazed his face, leading to Drummond’s ejection.

Afterwards, Drummond took to Instagram, claiming Embiid is “fat, outta shape and talks all day,” while Joel told reporters that he “owns a lot of real estate in [Drummond’s] head.”

Today was only Round 4 of this brewing rivalry, and with both bigs under 26-years-old in the same conference, the best may be yet to come.

RELATED:
Joel Embiid Says He’s in Andre Drummond’s Head

   
