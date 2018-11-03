Joel Embiid Dominates Against Andre Drummond, Calls Him a ‘Bum’

In the latest installment of the ongoing Joel Embiid–Andre Drummond feud, the 76ers big man put on a show, dropping 39 points, 17 rebounds, 2 blocks and a career-high 18 made free throws to lead Philly to a 109-99 victory. Also let’s not forget Blake Griffin, who continued his explosive start to the season with 38 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists in the loss.

Peep Joel’s highlights below:

Following the game, Embiid hopped on Twitter and took another shot at Drummond, who had just 8 points and 9 rebounds:

I own a lot of real estate in @andredrummondd head and I’m on my way to build more 🏘🏘🏘 #Bum #TheProcess pic.twitter.com/Mrf2NcNL4r — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) November 3, 2018

The rivalry dates back to Oct. 23 of last year, when Embiid questioned Drummond’s defense, per The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey:

“Defensively, [Drummond] doesn’t play any defense,” Embiid said. “When we started the game, he was being aggressive and he was talking, too. … So what I was like [in my mind], ‘You want to do that? I’m going to kick your [butt] then.’ So that’s what I did.”

Drummond then clapped back:

In response to Embiid, Drummond told me, "I mean you can't really have a conversation with a man who can't play a back-to-back… I've been playing for six years and I've missed maybe 4-5 games. So when he can play a whole season without taking a rest, he can come talk to me." — Johnny Kane (@JohnnyKaneFSD) December 2, 2017

Earlier this season when the 76ers faced the Pistons in a barnburner, Embiid flopped after Drummond grazed his face, leading to Drummond’s ejection.

Afterwards, Drummond took to Instagram, claiming Embiid is “fat, outta shape and talks all day,” while Joel told reporters that he “owns a lot of real estate in [Drummond’s] head.”

Andre Drummond going at Joel Embiid on Instagram for being an out of shape, trash talking, flop artist 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/CNhIC7SWaS — JordanThrilla (@JordanThrilla) October 24, 2018

Today was only Round 4 of this brewing rivalry, and with both bigs under 26-years-old in the same conference, the best may be yet to come.

