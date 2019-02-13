Joel Embiid: ‘The Referees F**king Suck’

Sixers big man Joel Embiid can expect a call from the League office very soon after he ended his postgame chat with reporters Tuesday night by telling them that “the referees f**king suck.”

Jayson Tatum (20 points, 10 rebounds) and Al Horford (23 points, 8 rebounds) led the way in a 112-109 road win for the visiting Boston Celtics.

Philadelphia has now dropped 10 of its last 12 meetings with Boston.

Per Philly.com:

Following his news conference, the two-time All-Star center leaned into the microphone and said “the referees [bleeping] suck.” Perhaps, but Al Horford, once again, was a matchup problem for Embiid. The Celtics center was 9-for-16 from the field, including going 3-for-5 on three-pointers en route to finishing with 23 points. He also had eight rebounds and four steals. Embiid, however, scored his 23 points on 9-for-22 shooting. He went 2 of 8 from long range. He did post his league-leading 47th double-double by also producing a game-high 14 rebounds to go with two blocks. Fifteen of Embiid’s points came in the fourth quarter. “I was sleep-walking through three quarters,” he said. “That’s on me.”

