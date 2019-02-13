Joel Embiid: ‘The Referees F**king Suck’

by February 13, 2019
1,185

Sixers big man Joel Embiid can expect a call from the League office very soon after he ended his postgame chat with reporters Tuesday night by telling them that “the referees f**king suck.”

Jayson Tatum (20 points, 10 rebounds) and Al Horford (23 points, 8 rebounds) led the way in a 112-109 road win for the visiting Boston Celtics.

Philadelphia has now dropped 10 of its last 12 meetings with Boston.

Per Philly.com:

Following his news conference, the two-time All-Star center leaned into the microphone and said “the referees [bleeping] suck.”

Perhaps, but Al Horford, once again, was a matchup problem for Embiid.

The Celtics center was 9-for-16 from the field, including going 3-for-5 on three-pointers en route to finishing with 23 points. He also had eight rebounds and four steals. Embiid, however, scored his 23 points on 9-for-22 shooting. He went 2 of 8 from long range. He did post his league-leading 47th double-double by also producing a game-high 14 rebounds to go with two blocks. Fifteen of Embiid’s points came in the fourth quarter.

“I was sleep-walking through three quarters,” he said. “That’s on me.”

Related
Post Up: Celtics Bounce Back With Win in Philly

     
You Might Also Like
celtics post up
The Post Up

Post Up: Celtics Bounce Back With Win in Philly ☘️

13 hours ago
1,007
NBA

Report: Elton Brand Apologized to Magic Johnson for Ben Simmons Comments

1 day ago
4,501
NBA

Elton Brand ‘Said No’ to Magic Johnson Tutoring Ben Simmons

1 day ago
2,940
NBA

Ben Simmons Wants to Train With Magic Johnson This Summer

2 days ago
2,881
NBA

Marcus Morris: Celtics Playing Like a ‘Bunch of Individuals’

2 days ago
2,778
BHM 2019

BHM 2019: Bill Russell Is a Basketball and Civil Rights Champion

5 days ago
4,676

TRENDING


Most Recent

‘We Sucked’: Anthony Davis Blasts the Pelicans’ Effort in Loss to Orlando

5 hours ago
1,675

‘He’s on Another Level’: Damian Lillard Says Paul George is the MVP

6 hours ago
2,567

Michael Jordan: 6 Rings ‘Harder’ Than Streaks By James Harden and Russell Westbrook

7 hours ago
2,816

Joel Embiid: ‘The Referees F**king Suck’

7 hours ago
1,185
celtics post up

Post Up: Celtics Bounce Back With Win in Philly ☘️

13 hours ago
1,007