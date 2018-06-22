Joel Embiid Rejects Comparisons to Deandre Ayton

Joel Embiid appeared to be offended by comparisons to Deandre Ayton, the No. 1 pick in Thursday night’s NBA Draft.

“I play DEFENSE,” Embiid protested on social media.

Keep my name out of this lol — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 22, 2018

Don’t compare Ayton to me either… I play DEFENSE — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 22, 2018

Ayton, 19, says his goal is to become the “best two-way” center in the League.

Per the AZ Republic: