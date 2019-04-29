Joel Embiid: ‘Their Two Best Players Showed Up. I Didn’t’

Joel Embiid knows he needs to play a lot better in Game 2 of the Sixers’ second-round series against Toronto.

“Their two best players showed up. I didn’t tonight,” Embiid said about the Raptors’ duo of Kawhi Leonard (45 points, 11 rebounds) and Pascal Siakam (29 points, 7 rebounds.)

Embiid struggled en route to 16 points as Philadelphia fell 108-95 in Game 1.

Per Philly.com:

“Two really good players,” said Sixers star Joel Embiid, who made just 5 of 18 shots to finish with 16 points. “Their two best players showed up. I didn’t tonight and I have to do a better job. “I have a lot of respect for those guys. They showed up. … They did a good. Next time maybe just like they are doing to me and double-teaming me. Throw some double-teams and have a better game plan.” Leonard had 27 first-half points on 10-for-14 shooting, with Jimmy Butler, James Ennis, Ben Simmons, and Tobias Harris all taking turns guarding him. His highlight was a spin move to the basket on Butler in the second quarter. “I don’t think we showed enough help as a team,” Simmons said of guarding Leonard. ” … Downhill, he’s one of those guys that can get buckets, easily.”

