Joel Embiid: ‘Their Two Best Players Showed Up. I Didn’t’

by April 29, 2019
1,781

Joel Embiid knows he needs to play a lot better in Game 2 of the Sixers’ second-round series against Toronto.

“Their two best players showed up. I didn’t tonight,” Embiid said about the Raptors’ duo of Kawhi Leonard (45 points, 11 rebounds) and Pascal Siakam (29 points, 7 rebounds.)

Embiid struggled en route to 16 points as Philadelphia fell 108-95 in Game 1.

Per Philly.com:

“Two really good players,” said Sixers star Joel Embiid, who made just 5 of 18 shots to finish with 16 points. “Their two best players showed up. I didn’t tonight and I have to do a better job.

“I have a lot of respect for those guys. They showed up. … They did a good. Next time maybe just like they are doing to me and double-teaming me. Throw some double-teams and have a better game plan.”

Leonard had 27 first-half points on 10-for-14 shooting, with Jimmy Butler, James Ennis, Ben Simmons, and Tobias Harris all taking turns guarding him. His highlight was a spin move to the basket on Butler in the second quarter.

“I don’t think we showed enough help as a team,” Simmons said of guarding Leonard. ” … Downhill, he’s one of those guys that can get buckets, easily.”

Related Post Up: Kawhi Leonard Drops 45 POINTS in Game 1 Win vs Sixers

       
You Might Also Like

Kevin Durant: ‘I’ve Just Been Tailor-Made for the Moment’

3 hours ago
756

Draymond Green Dismisses James Harden’s Complaints About the Refs

4 hours ago
722

Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘It Was One of the Toughest Losses We’ve Ever Had’

4 hours ago
2,747

Jalen Green vs. Sharife Cooper & Brandon Boston! Poster of the Year?! 👀

13 hours ago
151

James Harden Says He Wants ‘Fair Chance’ Regarding Officiating

15 hours ago
1,115

Post Up: Kevin Durant Drops 35 Points as Warriors Take 1

16 hours ago
990

TRENDING


Most Recent

Kevin Durant: ‘I’ve Just Been Tailor-Made for the Moment’

3 hours ago
756

Draymond Green Dismisses James Harden’s Complaints About the Refs

4 hours ago
722

Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘It Was One of the Toughest Losses We’ve Ever Had’

4 hours ago
2,747

Joel Embiid: ‘Their Two Best Players Showed Up. I Didn’t’

4 hours ago
1,781

Jalen Green vs. Sharife Cooper & Brandon Boston! Poster of the Year?! 👀

13 hours ago
151