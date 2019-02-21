Joel Embiid to Miss at Least a Week Due to Sore Left Knee

Joel Embiid will sit out for at least one week as he undergoes physical therapy on a sore left knee.
Embiid underwent an MRI which revealed no structural damage Tuesday.
Philadelphia Sixers head coach Brett Brown says the injury did not occur in the NBA All-Star Game.
Per the AP:
The 24-year-old Embiid is averaging 27.3 points and 13.5 rebounds in 54 games for the Sixers. He had 10 points and 12 rebounds in 23 minutes in last Sunday’s All-Star game.
“It’s reached the stage where he just felt uncomfortable with it,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said. “It’s a little bit of tendinitis. It’s stuff I think that’s quite common, actually.”
Brown said he did not believe the injury was connected to the All-Star game.
“Nobody needs to read into anything here,” he said. “This is an NBA athlete that has some soreness in the knee, has had an MRI and we all should move on. We’ll miss him, obviously, playing-wise. But it’s not anything that isn’t completely pointed toward keeping him ready and especially ready when it matters most at the end of the year.”