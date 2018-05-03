Joel Embiid Wary of Bandwagon Sixers Fans

Joel Embiid has a long memory, and won’t soon forget when the surging Sixers were the “laughingstock of the whole NBA,” which makes the big fella somewhat suspicious of everyone gushing over his squad.

Embiid, 24, says he continues to hold a grudge over all the abuse Philadelphia took as they scraped the bottom of the League’s standings.

There’s a lot of positivity around the Sixers now, but Joel Embiid doesn’t forget the days when that wasn’t the case. https://t.co/1lNq19ySte — Jessica Camerato (@JCameratoNBCS) May 2, 2018

The big fella must now help dig the Sixers out of a 1-0 series hole against the Boston Celtics in the second round of the playoffs.

Per NBC Sports Philly: