Joel Embiid Wary of Bandwagon Sixers Fans

by May 03, 2018
561

Joel Embiid has a long memory, and won’t soon forget when the surging Sixers were the “laughingstock of the whole NBA,” which makes the big fella somewhat suspicious of everyone gushing over his squad.

Embiid, 24, says he continues to hold a grudge over all the abuse Philadelphia took as they scraped the bottom of the League’s standings.

The big fella must now help dig the Sixers out of a 1-0 series hole against the Boston Celtics in the second round of the playoffs.

Per NBC Sports Philly:

“My mindset has always been, three, four years ago, no one was around, no one was talking about us,” Embiid said after practice Wednesday. “Anything new, that always comes, I’m like, ‘That’s nice.’ But like, where was everybody three or four years ago?”

The Sixers pulled off a major turnaround led by two of the top young talents in the league, laying the foundation for a bright future. Yet it was only two years ago they went 10-72, part of a 75-253 record over Brett Brown’s first four seasons as head coach.

“I kind of hold grudges because three, four years ago we were the laughingstock of the whole NBA,” Embiid said. “Then now we’re here, everybody’s talking about us. I don’t think it makes a difference. (Philadelphia basketball icon) Sonny Hill always tells me, you can’t get too high, can’t get too low, you’ve got to always keep your balance.”

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Kyrie Irving ‘Nothing But Proud’ of the Celtics

3 hours ago
385
NBA

Brett Brown: Markelle Fultz Not ‘Dead and Buried’

1 day ago
1,912
NBA

Kendrick Perkins Says Drake Started the Trash Talk

1 day ago
3,684
NBA

Joel Embiid: ‘No Excuses’ for Hassan Whiteside Being Out of Shape

2 days ago
3,606
NBA

Donovan Mitchell Enjoyed ‘Not a Rookie’ Chants at Ben Simmons

2 days ago
3,251
NBA

Joel Embiid: Sixers ‘Sh**ty’ on Defense in Game 1 vs Celtics

2 days ago
508

TRENDING


Most Recent

SLAM’s Top 100 Players Of All-Time: Shaquille O’Neal, No. 6

7 mins ago
26

5-Star Duke Commit Joey Baker Reclassifies Into 2018

8 mins ago
77

Stephen Curry To Start Game 3 Against Pelicans

27 mins ago
23

6-foot-7 Eighth Grader Emoni Bates is Looking Like a PROBLEM 👀

38 mins ago
129

Report: Spurs Determined to Trade Kawhi Leonard

2 hours ago
5,664