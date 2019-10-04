Joel Embiid Wishes Jimmy Butler ‘Was Still on the Team’

Joel Embiid misses having fellow All-Star Jimmy Butler by his side in Philadelphia.

Embiid knew he could on Butler to deliver critical offense in the fourth quarter.

76ers center Joel Embiid, to ESPN's The Jump on new Heat swingman Jimmy Butler: "I wish he was still on the team… When it was the fourth quarter, we knew the ball would either be in me or Jimmy’s hands. I knew I could count on him."

The big fella says Jimmy opting to join the Miami Heat as an unrestricted free agent “was a big loss” for the Sixers

Per NBC Sports:

“It was a big loss because me and him, we got to the point where we were really close – we’re still close,” Embiid told ESPN.

“We talk a lot, that’s my guy, that’s my brother forever. I wish he was still on the team, because I feel like the relationship that I built with him could have gone a long way. When it was the fourth quarter, we knew the ball would either be in me or Jimmy’s hands. I knew I could count on him. This year it kind of changes around. Now other guys have to step up and I have to do more.”

Even with the loss of Butler, the Sixers are one of the favorites to come out of the East.

“I think we should be up there. Obviously, we still have to prove ourselves. We lost a big piece in Jimmy, he did a lot of great things for us, but we should be up there. On paper, we got a really good team so now it’s on us to go out there and actually prove it.”