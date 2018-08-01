John Wall: Eastern Conference ‘Wide-Open’ Without LeBron James

by August 01, 2018
847

LeBron James, the Eastern Conference’s immovable object the last eight years, is no longer in the picture and John Wall now envisions a “wide-open” path.

Wall says he’s also happy with Washington’s offseason moves.

The All-Star point guard blames injuries for the Wizards’ shortcomings the last two years.

Per Bleacher Report:

“I think we have a better team now, and the East is more wide-open now that [LeBron James is] out of the picture,” Wall said Friday.

Wall is still a 20-point, 10-assist-per-night guy. His backcourt mate, Bradley Beal, is a knockdown shooter and fluid scorer who’s also evolved as a creator. They’re two of the best 30 players in the league. But both have been clipped by injuries over the past three years, a fact that Wall pointed to when asked if he thought his Wizards had plateaued.

“I think we could have competed the last two years if we didn’t have to deal with injuries,” Wall said. But he missed half the season last year after a January surgical procedure on his left knee. “Falling to the eight seed, playing Toronto, a heck of a team, I felt like we should have beaten those guys, but they came out the better team at that time,” Wall said.

Related
Dwight Howard Picked Washington Over the Warriors

    
