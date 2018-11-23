John Wall: ‘I’m in Shape’

John Wall disputes the popular notion that he’s out of shape—the All-Star point guard says he’s simply being dealing with injuries.

John Wall on how he evaluates his performance: "I could play better. Making shots-wise & all that. Everybody keeps saying I’m not in shape. I’m in shape. Just, I deal with injuries. I play through them. I don’t complain about them. I go out there and give it everything I’ve got" pic.twitter.com/3VAtNWLJm5 — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) November 20, 2018

Wall’s Wizards are off to a rough (and drama-filled) start this season, but enjoyed what the team hopes is a galvanizing 125-118 come-from-behind win Tuesday night against the visiting LA Clippers.

Despite roaring back from a 24-point deficit, Wall and the rest of Washington’s locker room didn’t seem especially thrilled or certain that things are finally turning around.

Per the WaPo:

“We still have a lot of stuff to fix. It’s one game,” Bradley Beal said. “I’m still not happy. I know that everybody is still not happy with where we are. We still have a lot of work to do but you definitely take a lot of positives out of it, especially with all the negativity that’s been around us. We take all the positives we can get.” Wall spoke in a monotone in describing the win as “cool.” And Markieff Morris shared a colorful rebuke for any anonymous source with the team. “Nah, not really,” Morris responded when asked if the win provided a nice moment for a team in turmoil. “It’s f—ed up what’s going on. So, I wouldn’t say it makes it nicer. We just need to figure it out.” “The comments that’s coming from the locker room is f—ed up,” Morris continued. “That don’t happen in other sports. So it’s messed up.” Then Morris was asked if he addressed this point within the team. “I don’t know who it is,” he said. “So it’s hard to address. But it’s messed up.”

