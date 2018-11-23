John Wall: ‘I’m in Shape’

by November 23, 2018
53

John Wall disputes the popular notion that he’s out of shape—the All-Star point guard says he’s simply being dealing with injuries.

Wall’s Wizards are off to a rough (and drama-filled) start this season, but enjoyed what the team hopes is a galvanizing 125-118 come-from-behind win Tuesday night against the visiting LA Clippers.

Despite roaring back from a 24-point deficit, Wall and the rest of Washington’s locker room didn’t seem especially thrilled or certain that things are finally turning around.

Per the WaPo:

“We still have a lot of stuff to fix. It’s one game,” Bradley Beal said. “I’m still not happy. I know that everybody is still not happy with where we are. We still have a lot of work to do but you definitely take a lot of positives out of it, especially with all the negativity that’s been around us. We take all the positives we can get.”

Wall spoke in a monotone in describing the win as “cool.” And Markieff Morris shared a colorful rebuke for any anonymous source with the team.

“Nah, not really,” Morris responded when asked if the win provided a nice moment for a team in turmoil. “It’s f—ed up what’s going on. So, I wouldn’t say it makes it nicer. We just need to figure it out.”

“The comments that’s coming from the locker room is f—ed up,” Morris continued. “That don’t happen in other sports. So it’s messed up.”

Then Morris was asked if he addressed this point within the team.

“I don’t know who it is,” he said. “So it’s hard to address. But it’s messed up.”

Related
John Wall: ‘I Love Being a Wizard. It’s Where I Want to Finish My Career’

    
You Might Also Like
wizards post up
The Post Up

Post Up: Wizards Rally From 24-Point Deficit To Beat Clippers

2 days ago
1,156
NBA

Report: Charlotte Hornets Inquired About Bradley Beal

2 days ago
2,283
NBA

John Wall: ‘I Love Being a Wizard. It’s Where I Want to Finish My Career’

2 days ago
1,429
NBA

John Wall Fined for Cursing at Wizards Coach Scott Brooks

3 days ago
4,485
wizards verbal altercation practice
NBA

Report: Several Wizards Players Had Verbal Altercations at Practice

4 days ago
3,859
Style

Fits of the Week: Jimmy Butler Stunts in Philly Debut, CP3 Brings the #CamoDrip 💧

4 days ago
2,459
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

LeBron James: Cavs Traded Kyrie Irving Too Quickly

26 mins ago
33

Marcus Smart: Boston Celtics ‘Playing Like Punks’

27 mins ago
19

John Wall: ‘I’m in Shape’

27 mins ago
53

LeBron James: ‘That’s Why I Wanted JaVale to Be Part of This’

27 mins ago
47

Steve Kerr: ‘We’ve Got Better Days Ahead’

17 hours ago
1,035