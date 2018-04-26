John Wall: ‘We Love Our Chances’

The Washington Wizards are facing playoff elimination, but John Wall loves his team’s chances of forcing a Game 7 against the Toronto Raptors.

When asked about the chances of the #Wizards returning here for Game 7, John Wall replied: "We love our chances." — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) April 26, 2018

Toronto grabbed a 3-2 series lead Wednesday night, sending the Wizards back to D.C. with a 108-98 loss, but Wall says his squad is confident heading into Game 6.

DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 32 points and Kyle Lowry added 17 points and 10 assists in the critical victory.

Per the WaPo: