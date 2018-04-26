John Wall: ‘We Love Our Chances’

The Washington Wizards are facing playoff elimination, but John Wall loves his team’s chances of forcing a Game 7 against the Toronto Raptors.
When asked about the chances of the #Wizards returning here for Game 7, John Wall replied: "We love our chances."
— Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) April 26, 2018
Toronto grabbed a 3-2 series lead Wednesday night, sending the Wizards back to D.C. with a 108-98 loss, but Wall says his squad is confident heading into Game 6.
DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 32 points and Kyle Lowry added 17 points and 10 assists in the critical victory.
Per the WaPo:
When asked to gauge his team’s chances of returning Sunday to Toronto for Game 7, John Wall answered with assurance.
“We love our chances,” Wall said. “We’re very confident. . . . It’s the best out of three, and for somebody to win the series they got to win on the road.”
The Wizards had a chance to do just that in Game 5 but squandered their best showing — albeit on a poor shooting night — in enemy territory.
“We just missed some shots. We feel like we got a lot of good ones,” Beal said about the Wizards’ 41.1-percent shooting and 5-for-26 mark from three-point range. “For the most [part], we feel like we didn’t shoot [well] or play a great game and still had an opportunity to win. They just made some bigger shots and big momentum plays down the stretch that really hurt us in the fourth.”