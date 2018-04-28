John Wall Puts Onus On Front Office To Make Wizards A More Complete Team

by April 28, 2018
611

The Raptors knocked John Wall and the Wizards out of the playoffs on Friday with a 102-92 victory at Capital One Arena.

Wall, who had 23 points and 8 assists in the loss, put the onus on his front office to add better pieces this summer to help him and Bradley Beal take Washington to another level:

Through eight seasons, Wall, a five-time All-Star, has never advanced past the second round.

