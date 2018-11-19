Josh Richardson Fined $25K For Throwing Shoe Into Stands

by November 19, 2018
78

Josh Richardson was fined $25,000 after throwing his sneaker into the stands in yesterday’s home loss to the Lakers.

Richardson lost his shoe in the fourth quarter and launched it into the stands out of frustration, which led to his ejection on the night LeBron James scored a season-high 51 points.

The four-year forward is averaging 20.4 points throughout 16 games as the Heat are 6-10.

RELATED
On The Rise: Miami Heat Guard Josh Richardson is For Real 💯

 

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

‘He Could Average 40 if He Wanted’: LeBron James Drops 51 on Miami

11 hours ago
5,432
hassan whiteside assault rifle
NBA

Hassan Whiteside’s $50K Assault Rifle Was Stolen From His Unlocked Car

3 days ago
8,654
SLAMTV

‘The Ball Slipped’: Markelle Fultz Not Worried About Free-Throw Woes

6 days ago
5,830
NBA

Report: Pelicans, Wizards, Heat Expressed Interest in Jimmy Butler Deal

1 week ago
3,083
Josh Richardson
NBA

Report: Miami Heat Pulled Josh Richardson from Jimmy Butler Trade Talks

1 week ago
3,512
NBA

Hassan Whiteside Posts 29 Points, 20 Rebounds and 9 Blocks in Win 😳

2 weeks ago
1,256
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Josh Richardson Fined $25K For Throwing Shoe Into Stands

54 mins ago
78
wizards verbal altercation practice

Report: Several Wizards Players Had Verbal Altercations at Practice

1 hour ago
1,232

‘We Got a Chance Now’: Allen Iverson Celebrates the Jimmy Butler Trade

3 hours ago
693

Report: Grizzlies Interested in Signing Joakim Noah

4 hours ago
236

Fits of the Week: Jimmy Butler Stunts in Philly Debut, CP3 Brings the #CamoDrip 💧

5 hours ago
891