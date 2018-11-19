Josh Richardson Fined $25K For Throwing Shoe Into Stands

Josh Richardson was fined $25,000 after throwing his sneaker into the stands in yesterday’s home loss to the Lakers.

Heat’s emerging star Josh Richardson has been fined $25,000 for tossing his shoe into the crowd Sunday night in Miami. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 19, 2018

Richardson lost his shoe in the fourth quarter and launched it into the stands out of frustration, which led to his ejection on the night LeBron James scored a season-high 51 points.

Josh Richardson got annoyed that he couldn't put on his shoe and threw it in the stands…gets ejected from the game pic.twitter.com/PD3oCIpuTk — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 19, 2018

The four-year forward is averaging 20.4 points throughout 16 games as the Heat are 6-10.

