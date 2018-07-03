Julius Randle Inks Two-Year, $18 Million Deal With Pelicans

by July 03, 2018
424

Julius Randle is joining the Pelicans on a two-year, $18 million pact.

Randle, 23, says he’s “excited about the future” in New Orleans.

The Los Angeles Lakers renounced Randle’s rights Monday, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Per ESPN:

Free-agent center Julius Randle, fresh off a career season with the Los Angeles Lakers, agreed to a two-year, $18 million deal to join the New Orleans Pelicans, league sources tell ESPN.

It includes a player option on the second year, which can allow Randle, 23, to return into unrestricted free agency in a much looser financial market in 2019.

Randle, a forward-center, will sign the midlevel exception with the Pelicans, who can pair him with All-NBA forward Anthony Davis.

Related
Report: Lakers Renounce Julius Randle, Add Rondo

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

Kobe Bryant: Laker Dreams ‘Substantially Bigger Now’ With LeBron James

12 mins ago
76
NBA

Clippers Re-Sign Avery Bradley to Two-Year, $25 Million Deal

42 mins ago
77
julius randle renounced lakers
NBA

Report: Lakers Renounce Julius Randle, Add Rondo

15 hours ago
5,380
giannis lakers
NBA

Giannis: ‘I Would Never Leave for L.A.’

17 hours ago
5,188
NBA

Report: Lakers Trade Offers for Kawhi Leonard ‘Unacceptable’

21 hours ago
29,149
NBA

LeBron James Says Goodbye to Northeast Ohio

22 hours ago
4,221
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Kobe Bryant: Laker Dreams ‘Substantially Bigger Now’ With LeBron James

12 mins ago
76

Clippers Re-Sign Avery Bradley to Two-Year, $25 Million Deal

42 mins ago
77

Julius Randle Inks Two-Year, $18 Million Deal With Pelicans

1 hour ago
424
demarcus cousins warriors

Report: DeMarcus Cousins Agrees To One-Year Deal with Warriors

11 hours ago
659
julius randle renounced lakers

Report: Lakers Renounce Julius Randle, Add Rondo

15 hours ago
5,380