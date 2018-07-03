Julius Randle Inks Two-Year, $18 Million Deal With Pelicans

Julius Randle is joining the Pelicans on a two-year, $18 million pact.
Randle, 23, says he’s “excited about the future” in New Orleans.
Mannnnnnnnn tooooo excited!! Excited about the future. Let’s get to work! @PelicansNBA
— Julius Randle (@J30_RANDLE) July 3, 2018
The Los Angeles Lakers renounced Randle’s rights Monday, making him an unrestricted free agent.
ESPN story on Julius Randle agreeing on a two-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. https://t.co/4wXsSwxWxE
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2018
Per ESPN:
Free-agent center Julius Randle, fresh off a career season with the Los Angeles Lakers, agreed to a two-year, $18 million deal to join the New Orleans Pelicans, league sources tell ESPN.
It includes a player option on the second year, which can allow Randle, 23, to return into unrestricted free agency in a much looser financial market in 2019.
Randle, a forward-center, will sign the midlevel exception with the Pelicans, who can pair him with All-NBA forward Anthony Davis.