‘He Just Got Red Hot, White Hot’: Klay Thompson Torches Lakers for 44 Points

Klay Thompson erupted for 44 points Monday night in Los Angeles, leading the Golden State Warriors past the Lakers 130-111.

Thompson shot 10-for-11 from behind the arc, and his teammates happily “sold out” to get him the rock.

The Dubs had 41 assists and only committed 10 turnovers in the win.

In the Warriors’ 130-111 win over the Lakers at the arena he grew up attending, Klay Thompson showed just how much he would help a Los Angeles team armed with salary-cap room and the allure of being LeBron James’ top sidekick. https://t.co/85zFJKYKQ9 — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) January 22, 2019

Per the SF Chronicle:

He made his first 10 3-point tries to set an NBA record. In the third quarter alone, Thompson drilled seven 3s and posted 23 points — just two shy of the Lakers’ total. Not until the 3:55 mark of the third did Thompson have his first, and only, miss from beyond the arc. “Klay does that five or six times a season,” Golden State head coach Steve Kerr said. “You guys have seen it. He just got red hot, white hot.” All of this came without him needing to deviate from his catch-and-shoot blueprint. To record his 13th career 40-point game, Thompson dribbled only eight times. “We kind of just sold out to look for Klay, to be honest,” Kevin Durant said. “When he’s knockin’ down shots like that, you’ve got to continue to feed him until he goes cold. Tonight, we didn’t see that in sight.”

