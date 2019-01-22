‘He Just Got Red Hot, White Hot’: Klay Thompson Torches Lakers for 44 Points

by January 22, 2019
260

Klay Thompson erupted for 44 points Monday night in Los Angeles, leading the Golden State Warriors past the Lakers 130-111.

Thompson shot 10-for-11 from behind the arc, and his teammates happily “sold out” to get him the rock.

The Dubs had 41 assists and only committed 10 turnovers in the win.

Per the SF Chronicle:

He made his first 10 3-point tries to set an NBA record. In the third quarter alone, Thompson drilled seven 3s and posted 23 points — just two shy of the Lakers’ total. Not until the 3:55 mark of the third did Thompson have his first, and only, miss from beyond the arc.

“Klay does that five or six times a season,” Golden State head coach Steve Kerr said. “You guys have seen it. He just got red hot, white hot.”

All of this came without him needing to deviate from his catch-and-shoot blueprint. To record his 13th career 40-point game, Thompson dribbled only eight times.

“We kind of just sold out to look for Klay, to be honest,” Kevin Durant said. “When he’s knockin’ down shots like that, you’ve got to continue to feed him until he goes cold. Tonight, we didn’t see that in sight.”

Related
Post Up: Klay Thompson Hits First 10 3’s, Finishes with 44 in Los Angeles 🔥

     
You Might Also Like
NBA

Steve Kerr: Heated Argument With Jordan Bell a ‘Total Misinterpretation’

57 mins ago
364
The Post Up

Post Up: Klay Thompson Hits First 10 3’s, Finishes with 44 in Los Angeles 🔥

6 hours ago
499
NBA

Draymond Green: ‘No One Wants to See Us Win Again’

16 hours ago
2,355
NBA

Report: Lonzo Ball to Miss 4-6 Weeks with Ankle Sprain

2 days ago
592
NBA

‘I Felt Like a Kid on Christmas’: DeMarcus Drops 14 Points in Warriors Debut 🎥

3 days ago
924
NBA

Refs: Russell Westbrook Mistakenly Awarded Three Late Free-Throws vs Lakers

4 days ago
6,836

TRENDING


Most Recent

‘No Suspension’: Marcus Smart Fined $35K for Going After DeAndre Bembry

46 mins ago
21

Steve Kerr: Heated Argument With Jordan Bell a ‘Total Misinterpretation’

57 mins ago
364

‘He Just Got Red Hot, White Hot’: Klay Thompson Torches Lakers for 44 Points

1 hour ago
260

Post Up: Klay Thompson Hits First 10 3’s, Finishes with 44 in Los Angeles 🔥

6 hours ago
499

Report: Carmelo Traded to Bulls, Will Be Released and Become Free Agent

14 hours ago
4,301