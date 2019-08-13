Justin Patton Signs With Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder have signed 2017 NBA Draft, 16th-overall pick Justin Patton, the team has announced. Patton was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves but has struggled with injuries throughout his first two seasons in the NBA.

After missing all but one game in 2017-18, Patton played four games for the Philadelphia 76ers in 2018-19. He was shipped from Minny to Philly in the Jimmy Butler trade.

The 22-year-old seven footer has had multiple foot surgeries.

Patton was waived by the Sixers late in 2018-19 so that the team could clear a roster spot for late addition Greg Monroe.