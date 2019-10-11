Karl-Anthony Towns: ‘I Have to Be Aggressive and I Have to Shoot the Ball’

by October 11, 2019
188

MOST RECENT

Karl-Anthony Towns plans to be more offensively aggressive this season, with added emphasis on shooting (and making) three-pointers.

“I need to shoot,” says Towns, who averaged 24.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Timberwolves in 2018-19.

KAT adds that being a facilitator is his natural inclination, but that Minnesota needs him to look for his shot in order to be successful.

Per The Star Tribune:

“I love getting people involved in the game and stuff, but you also have to understand what your team needs and I need to shoot,” Towns said. “So I’ve got to do what’s best for us and what’s best for us is being aggressive at all times.” nee

If what’s best for the Wolves means shooting more threes, that’s what Towns will do. Among Wolves players who appeared in at least 20 games last year, Towns was the team’s best three-point shooter at 40%.

“We do [want him shooting more threes],” [head coach Ryan] Saunders said. “We don’t just want to be a team that relies on one type of action though. You’ll see him a little bit in different places on the court.”

Towns won’t force his three-point attempts just to get his numbers there. The same goes for him as a shooter overall. Or as he puts it, “being aggressive but not being stupid as well.”

“That’s my naturalist state,” Towns said of his role as facilitator of the offense. “Thirteen shots [in Tuesday night’s preseason loss], even for me, I felt I didn’t shoot a lot of time when I should have and got someone open. I still want to do what I love to do, which is get people involved in the game and try to make everyone better, but at the same time for me, for us to win, I have to be aggressive and I have to shoot the ball.”

Related Karl-Anthony Towns: Tom Thibodeau’s Player Development a ‘Slap in the Face’

   
You Might Also Like
gabe cupps

Freshman Guard Gabe Cupps Will TAKE YOUR ANKLES!

2 hours ago
71

Zach LaVine: ‘No Reason I Shouldn’t Be an All-Star or All-NBA Type Guy’

3 hours ago
416
Eric Bledsoe of the Milwaukee Bucks

Fractured Rib To Sideline Eric Bledsoe

3 hours ago
80
Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors

Kyle Lowry’s Trade Appeal Boosted By Extension

3 hours ago
458

‘He’s in Mid-Season Form’: Stephen Curry Drops 40 Points on T-Wolves

4 hours ago
230

Trae Young: ‘I Believe I Have a Chance to Be an All-Star This Year’

24 hours ago
945

TRENDING


Most Recent
gabe cupps

Freshman Guard Gabe Cupps Will TAKE YOUR ANKLES!

2 hours ago
71

Lonzo Ball: ‘I Didn’t Live Up to That Standard’ of a No. 2 Pick

2 hours ago
1,972

Zach LaVine: ‘No Reason I Shouldn’t Be an All-Star or All-NBA Type Guy’

3 hours ago
416
Eric Bledsoe of the Milwaukee Bucks

Fractured Rib To Sideline Eric Bledsoe

3 hours ago
80
Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors

Kyle Lowry’s Trade Appeal Boosted By Extension

3 hours ago
458

Karl-Anthony Towns: ‘I Have to Be Aggressive and I Have to Shoot the Ball’

4 hours ago
188