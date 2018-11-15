Karl-Anthony Towns: ‘Just Trying to Bring a Different Culture into Minnesota’

Things in Minnesota are decidedly more chill now that Jimmy Butler finally got his wish and left town, and Karl-Anthony Towns is “trying to bring a different culture” into the Timberwolves’ locker room.

Towns says camaraderie and fun are key ingredients for teams to succeed.

The T-Wolves are 2-0 since trading Butler to the Philadelphia Sixers.

Per ESPN:

“All those teams I was on that were successful were the ones that everyone had love for each other and had fun,” Towns told ESPN. “Things that seem minuscule — joking around, laughing, conversing, all those things that seem childish — that is what builds camaraderie.” The locker room aura has become lighter since Butler’s locker was cleaned out and replaced with Luol Deng’s nameplate. Towns, who is described by teammates as goofy, has gotten back to cracking jokes postgame. Towns gifted his new teammates with winter coats. “I am just trying to bring a different culture into Minnesota,” Towns said.

