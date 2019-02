Karl-Anthony Towns said he was “blessed to be alive” after being involved in a car accident last week.

KAT is “blessed to be alive” after car accident, said he had a 5-percent chance of surviving



(via @JeffWaldFox9)pic.twitter.com/nJT7hHTdZZ — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) February 25, 2019

Towns and a team trainer were rear-ended by a semi-truck en route to the airport. Towns entered the concussion protocol and missed two games, breaking his streak of 303 starts in his four-year career. He is expected to play tonight against the Kings tonight.

Towns, 23, is averaging 23.1 points and 12.0 rebounds this season.